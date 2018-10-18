The Gophers women's soccer team plays Iowa at 7 p.m. Thursday at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium in its final regular-season home game.

The teams are tied for seventh place in the Big Ten race at 4-4-1 — the top eight teams advance to the conference tournament, opening Oct. 28 with quarterfinal matches at the top four seeds.

April Bockin, a forward from Eden Prairie and one of five seniors on the roster, leads the Gophers with eight goals.

Etc.

•Nick Yang and Kristen Hayden of the Gophers were named Big Ten male and female divers of the week and breaststroker Max McHugh the conference's freshman swimmer of the week. Yang and Hayden both swept the 1- and 3-meter events against Wisconsin. McHugh won the 100- and 200-yard breaststrokes in the same meet. His time of 1 minute, 46.75 seconds in the 200 breaststroke is seventh best nationally.

•Purdue's Jaret Carpenter, a junior from Wayzata, was named the Big Ten cross-country runner of the week. He finish ninth at the Pre-Nationals that Wisconsin hosted, completing the 8K race in 24:00.9.

•Former Michigan State golfer Sarah Burnham, of Wayzata High School, is tied for sixth place at 5-under 211 after three of the four rounds of Stage II in the LPGA school qualifying tournament in Venice, Fla. Kenzie Neisen, a former Oklahoma State player from New Prague, was tied for 18th at 214.