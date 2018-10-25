The Gophers women's soccer team, seeded seventh, will play No. 2 seed Rutgers at noon Sunday in Piscataway, N.J., in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament.

Minnesota (9-8-1, 5-5-1 Big Ten) lost 2-1 in overtime to the visiting Scarlet Knights (11-2-5, 7-1-3) on Sept. 30. The Gophers,are 15-11-4 all-time in tournament matches. They won Big Ten tournament titles twice, in 1995 and 2016.

Two U swimmers, diver honored

The Gophers swept the Big Ten freshman of the week honors in swimming and diving. Max Hughes earned the men's award. He won the 100- and 200-yard breaststrokes in a dual meet with Florida State last Saturday. His time in the 100 breaststroke (54:12) is the sixth fastest time in the nation this season. He also swam on the winning 200 medley relay.

Abbey Kilgallon won the women's award. She finished second in the 1,650 freestyle (17:00.57) and fifth in the 500 freestyle against the Seminoles.

Senior Mariam Khamis of Minnesota was the women's diver of the week. She won the 1-meter event (283.73) and took fourth on the 3-meter board (295.35) against FSU.

• Gophers junior Tyler Johnson was added to the watch list for Biletnikoff Award, which goes to college football's top receiver. Johnson has 47 receptions for 705 yards and six touchdowns. His 100.7 receiving yards per game rank second in the Big Ten and 12th nationally.

• St. Thomas was picked to repeat as the MIAC men's hockey champion in a preseason conference coaches poll. St. John's and Augsburg tied for second in the voting. This year's three-day conference showcase, which involved all nine teams, will open with Augsburg vs. St. Olaf at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Schwan Super Rink in Blaine.

• Gustavus and St. Thomas tied for first in the MIAC women's hockey preseason coaches poll. Hamline was third. All three also are in uscho.com's Division III preseason poll; Hamline is No 4, Gustavus No 7 and St. Thomas tied for 10th.