The Gophers softball team played Central Florida to a 5-5, eight-inning tie Sunday in Long Beach, Calif., a game stopped because of the Gophers’ travel schedule.

The Gophers fell behind 4-0 after committing four errors in the first two innings, but battled back. Kianna Jones homered and Natalie DenHartog had two RBI hits, making the score 4-3 before Brooke Vander Heide doubled home the tying run in the fourth. A Katelyn Kemmetmueller sacrifice fly drove in the go-ahead run in the Gophers fifth, before Central Florida tied it in the seventh.

The Gophers will fly to Hawaii for spring break and face the Rainbow Warriors on Thursday.

Utes win slugfest

Utah took the lead for good with a four-run fifth and went on to beat the Gophers 17-11 in the finale of their baseball series at U.S. Bank Stadium. Easton Bertrand’s two-run single in the third gave the Gophers their last lead, at 5-4.

Redshirt freshman Otto Grimm had a team-high three RBI and hit his first collegiate homer for Minnesota (6-10).

Tennis milestone

Geoff Young earned his 200th victory as Gophers men’s tennis coach with a 5-2 victory over visiting Wisconsin. It was the Gophers’ fist Big Ten win.

