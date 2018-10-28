The No. 3 Gophers volleyball team remained unbeaten in Big Ten matches by defeating No. 12 Michigan 27-25, 25-10, 25-20 on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Minnesota (18-2, 12-0 Big Ten) has won 10 of its 12 conference matches on sweeps and leads the conference race by 2½ games over Penn State. Michigan (18-5, 7-5) was coming off a 3-2 home loss to No. 7 Wisconsin on Friday.

Taylor Morgan led the Gophers with 13 kills and hit .632. Alexis Hart had 12 kills and Regan Pittman and Stephanie Samedy 10 kills apiece. CC McGraw had 24 digs.

The Gophers outhit the Wolverines .364 to .150 and led in three other key statistical category: kills 49-37, digs 59-46 and blocks 14-0.

Whitecaps win again

Jonna Curtis’ goal just under 13 minutes into the third period enabled the Whitecaps to edge the Buffalo Beauts 3-2 in a NWHL game at the Tria Rink in St. Paul. It broke a 2-all tie.

Katie McGovern and Kate Schipper had the other goals for the Whitecaps (5-0), who were outshot 36-28 by the Beauts (2-3). Amanda Leveille stopped 35 shots for the home team, Shannon Szabados 25 for Buffalo.

Gusties shine on pitch

Gustavus Adolphus edged Macalester 1-0 on Arthur Parens’ goal in overtime to clinch the regular-season men’s soccer title, the top seed in the MIAC playoffs and a first-round bye.

It was the first conference title for the Gusties (14-2-1, 8-1-1 MIAC) since 2013 but a record 15th overall.

Anders Severson made five saves for the shutout. Scots goalkeeper Colton Wenig also stopped five shots.

• McKenna Peplinski and Mallory DeBoom scored goals as St. Thomas defeated Bethel 2-0 to win the MIAC women’s soccer regular-season title and earn the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament, which opens Tuesday. Olivia Elvidge had four saves for the shutout.

The Royals will be the No. 2 seed and, like the Tommies (16-2, 10-1 MIAC), will have a first-round bye. Bethel is 13-3-1, 8-2-1.

U swimmers sweep

The Gophers swept the competition at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center with both the men’s and women’s teams picking up wins over Iowa and South Dakota State.

The men improved to 3-1 overall, the women to 2-2.

“We are a tired, beat-up group,” Gophers coach Kelly Kremer said. “We haven’t had our entire team healthy for a meet yet. And still the swimmers and divers who are competing are giving everything they have.”

Etc.

• Carleton won the MIAC men’s and women’s cross-country titles at St. Olaf. The men, who had a score of 33, were led by Lucas Mueller, the individual champion in 25:10.4 for the 8K race. Emma Greenlee and Amanda Mosborg, who finished second and third, respectively, led the Knights women (32). Morgan Pierce of St. Benedict was the women’s winner in 22:30.0 in the 6K race.

• Northwestern (St. Paul) defeated Martin Luther College 3-0 to clinch its eighth consecutive regular-season Upper Midwest Athletic Conference volleyball title. The Eagles are 22-7, 15-1 in conference.