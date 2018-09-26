Sophomore opposite hitter Stephanie Samedy, of Clermont, Fla., was named the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s national player of the week after leading the Gophers to wins against then-No. 4 Penn State and Maryland.

Against the Nittany Lions, Samedy led all attackers with 14 kills, and had 10 digs and a team-best five blocks. Against the Terrapins, she hit .310 with 13 kills and four blocks.

The No. 6 Gophers (8-2, 2-0) face No. 5 Wisconsin (9-1, 2-0) at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Maturi Pavilion (Big Ten Network).

All-NCHC team named

The NCHC named its preseason all-conference team, and defending league champion St. Cloud State and defending national champion Minnesota Duluth landed two players each on the team selected by media members.

Forward Robby Jackson and defenseman Jimmy Schuldt, both seniors, made the team for the Huskies, while the Bulldogs were represented by sophomore defenseman Scott Perunovich and junior goalie Hunter Shepard. Also on the team were Colorado College junior forward Nick Halloran and Western Michigan junior forward Wade Allison.

Mavericks to induct five

The first five members of Legends of Maverick Hockey will be recognized during Minnesota State Mankato’s season-opening weekend Oct. 12-13 when Boston University visits for two nonconference games.

Selected for induction at the start of MSU Mankato’s 50th season were former head coach Don Brose, and former players Karl Ulrich, Steve Forliti, Tim Jackman and current Boston Bruin David Backes.