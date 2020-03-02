Natalie DenHartog and Emily Hansen hit three-run homers for the Gophers softball team in an 11-2, five-inning victory over Binghamton at the Auburn Tournament. The Gophers (12-7) won four of five games in the tournament.

The Gophers built a 6-1 lead over the first two innings, boosted by DenHartog’s home run and a two-run double by Sydney Strelow. DenHartog’s 19 RBI are tied for the team lead with MaKenna Partain.

Senior righthander Carlie Brandt, in her first start of the season, allowed one run in three innings for the victory.

“We responded well from last night,” coach Jamie Trachsel said of Saturday’s 5-1 loss to tournament host Auburn. “It’s championship Sunday. We came out here and got better. It was great to see Carlie [Brandt] throwing. She was really solid on the mound.”

UMD’s women advance in WCHA

Sydney Brodt’s goal 14 seconds into the second period was the first of three Minnesota Duluth goals in the period on the way to a 4-1 victory over Bemidji State and series victory in the women’s WCHA playoffs on Sunday in Duluth.

The victory set the pairings for next weekend’s WCHA Final Faceoff at Ridder Arena.

The fourth-seeded Bulldogs will play No. 1 seed Wisconsin at 2 p.m. Saturday, and the second-seeded Gophers will face No. 3 Ohio State at 5, with the winners meeting in Sunday’s championship game.

After Brodt’s goal made it 2-0 for UMD, Mannon McMahon scored 1:13 later, and Kylie Hanley’s goal at 13:51 made it 4-0 and resulted in Kerigan Dowhy replacing Lauren Bench in the BSU goal.

Reese Hunt scored for Bemidji State, which finished 16-18-3.

Whitecaps win finale

The Whitecaps closed out their regular season with a 3-1 victory over Connecticut at Tria Rink.

Megan Lorence had a goal and assist and Nicole Schammel and Audra Richards each scored goals for the Whitecaps (17-5-2).

The Whitecaps will play host to the Metropolitan Riveters next Sunday in the National Women’s Hockey League’s Isobel Cup semifinals.