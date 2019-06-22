Isaiah Ihnen, the Gophers' top incoming basketball recruit, is training with Germany's U20 national team while he waits to report to the Gophers. The U20 team is playing in Italy to prepare for FIBA's U20 European Championships July 13-21 in Tel Aviv.

Ihnen told the Star Tribune he must wait until the last week of July to join the Gophers. U policy is that international students can only be admitted 30 days before the start of a semester.

The Gophers expect the 6-9 freshman to start practicing with them in late July and to be on their foreign tour from Aug. 3-13 in Italy.

MARCUS FULLER

Two Roseville seniors on U.S. kayak team

Roseville seniors Samantha Nelson and Anna McGrory were named to the U.S. team for the ICF Junior World Championships Aug. 1-4 in Pitesti, Romania, by the American Canoe Association.

Rachel Blount

New Prague wins Clay Target state title

Woodrow Glazer won the individual title with a perfect score of 100 to lead New Prague to the team title in the Clay Target state championship at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake. Glazer, who tied for first place last year, led New Prague to a team total of 484. Alexandria was second (482).

Etc.

•Kevin McKenzie will be the boys' basketball coach at Eagan. He tweeted the news Friday. McKenzie formerly was the head coach at Roseville and before that at St. Paul Academy.

•Spencer Jones gave up one run and five hits in seven innings as the St. Paul Saints edged visiting Gary 2-1. Max Murphy of the Saints singled in the eighth inning and later scored on an error to break a 1-all tie.

•Assistant Steve Macdonald was promoted to head women's hockey coach at St. Cloud State.