Gophers junior righthander Max Meyer was chosen the Big Ten baseball pitcher of the week on Monday.

Meyer, who won the award for the second time, recorded a dominant victory over North Carolina at U.S. Bank Stadium, pitching a five-hitter and striking out 14. Meyer is 2-1 with a 2.75 ERA, with 31 strikeouts over 19⅔ innings. Opponents are batting .159 against him.

U softball pair wins weekly honors

The Gophers’ Natalie DenHartog and Autumn Pease each earned Big Ten weekly honors in softball after strong performances at the Auburn tournament, the conference announced.

DenHartog, named player of the week for the first time, had two home runs and six RBI at Auburn, and leads the team with five home runs and 19 RBI.

Pease, a transfer from Idaho State, allowed five hits and one run in three appearances. She struck out eight in a six-inning shutout victory against Binghamton on Friday, and allowed one hit and no runs in 2⅓ innings of relief in a loss to tournament host Auburn on Saturday. She is 4-1 and leads the team with a 1.82 ERA.

News services