The Gophers softball team, ranked No. 14 in the nation, closed out the Big Ten/ACC Challenge Sunday morning with a 3-0 loss to Notre Dame in Tallahassee, Fla.

The Gophers (5-4), who lost all four games this weekend, managed only one hit off Irish starter Alexis Holloway, a second-inning single by Danielle Parlich. Holloway, who walked three and struck out four, added another victory later in the day in relief when the Irish defeated Michigan 4-3.

Chelsea Purcell was the hitting star for Notre Dame, going 3-for-3 with a two-run triple.

The Gophers will travel to Orlando next weekend for the D9 Citrus Classic, where the field includes Kentucky, South Alabama, Bradley, Lehigh and Duke.

U baseball falls

The Gophers baseball team lost to Georgia State 9-6 in Atlanta. Luke Pettersen was 3-for-5 with three RBI for the Gophers (2-2).

The Gophers will play an exhibition against the Twins in Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday.

Gophers gymnast on senior national team

Minnesota’s Shane Wiskus recorded four top-six finishes at the USA Gymnastics Winter Cup Challenge and was selected to represent Team USA on the senior national team.

“I’m so thankful for the coaches who got me here,” Wiskus said. “It’s been a long journey, and I finally made it. It’s a dream come true.”

Wiskus will be one of 12 U.S. team members at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, which will be Aug. 16-19 in Boston.

Wiskus, Tristan Duran and Shaun Herzog all represented the Gophers at the Winter Cup finals and combined for six top-10 finishes.

MSU swimmers win

Minnesota State Mankato won its first NSIC women’s swimming and diving championship over the weekend, unseating three-time defending NSIC championships St. Cloud State Saturday.

The Mavericks edged the Huskies 973-952.5 in the team standings. St. Cloud State’s Andrea Bryson was voted the NSIC Swimmer of the Year, after winning four freestyle races and setting meet records in the 50 (23.23), 200 (1:50.0) and 500 (4:58.39).

UST adds MIAC championships

St. Thomas teams secured four outright MIAC championships and one co-championship Saturday:

• The men’s swimming and diving team won its fourth title in row, and the women’s team won its third league title in a row.

• The St. Thomas women completed an 18-0 regular season in women’s basketball, for its fourth MIAC title in a row.

• The Tommies came from behind to defeat Hamline 6-5 and win the men’s hockey championship by one point over St. John’s.

• The UST women’s hockey team earned a share of the league championship with Gustavus.

Etc.

• Gophers freshman men’s cross-country runner Hunter Lucas finished 22nd in the men’s U20 8,000-meter race at the NACAC cross-country championships on Saturday in La Libertad, El Salvador. Lucas, of Fargo, N.D., had a time of 27 minutes, 8 seconds.