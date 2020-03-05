Gophers volleyball libero CC McGraw was one of 28 athletes selected Wednesday to compete with USA Volleyball's women's collegiate national team.

McGraw, a sophomore from Prior Lake, was named to the Gold team roster and will train July 5-12 in Anaheim, Calif., with the U.S. women's national team as it prepares for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

McGraw was an All-Big Ten first-team selection last year and led the Gophers in digs (449). She previously competed for USA Volleyball's collegiate national team against Japan in the summer of 2019.

U swimmers head for NCAAs

Tevyn Waddell, Lindsey Kozelsky and Emily Cook will represent the Gophers in the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships from March 18-21 in Athens, Ga., it was announced Wednesday.

Waddell, Kozelsky and Cook each posted times fast enough to qualify for the NCAAs in at least one event.

Waddell, a senior from Mitchell, S.D., qualified for three events: the 100 butterfly (52.20 seconds), 100 backstroke (52.99) and 200 backstroke (1:53.28).

Kozelsky, a senior from Albert Lea, Minn., made the NCAA cut in the 100 breaststroke (58.66) and 200 breaststroke (2:08.66). Kozelsky is seeded fifth in the 100 breast, the highest seed of any Gophers swimmer.

Cook, a junior from Portland, Ore., qualified in the 100 backstroke (52.73).

Etc.

•Designated hitter Josh Falk drove in three runs to help South Dakota State (3-9) beat the Gophers baseball team 10-8 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Andrew Wilhite and Drew Hmielewski each had two RBI for Minnesota (5-8).

•Three Gophers received WCHA postseason awards. Sydney Scobee, a senior from Minnetrista, was named Goaltender of the Year. Madeline Wethington, a freshman defenseman from Edina, was selected Rookie of the Year. Alex Woken, a senior forward from Fargo, was named Student-Athlete of the Year.

•Gophers gymnast Shane Wiskus will compete for the United States in the USA Gymnastics American Cup in Milwaukee on Saturday. Wiskus, a junior from Spring Park, was assigned to this year's American Cup after placing second in the all-around competition at the USA Gymnastics Winter Cup Challenge in Las Vegas last month.