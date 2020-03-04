Gophers gymnasts Donte McKinney and Shane Wiskus were honored by the College Gymnastics Association and the Big Ten on Tuesday after outstanding performances at Michigan over the weekend.

McKinney, a freshman from Cameron-Fort Bragg, N.C., was named CGA Rookie of the Week and Specialist of the Week after winning the third vault title of the season. He scored a 14.950 on the event Saturday, the second-best score in the NCAA this season.

Wiskus, a junior from Spring Park, won his fourth Big Ten and CGA Gymnast of the Week honors of the season. He scored 82.300 to win the all-around title and also earned gold on rings and parallel bars.

U's Zumwinkle honored

Gophers junior forward Grace Zumwinkle has been named the WCHA Forward of the Week after leading the team to a first-round playoff sweep over St. Cloud State last weekend. Zumwinkle had four points in the Gophers' 4-2 and 7-3 victories over the Huskies at Ridder Arena.

An All-WCHA second-team honoree this season, Zumwinkle (Excelsior) picked up her first hat trick of the season in the Gophers' 7-3 victory Saturday.

Bison rally to stop Gophers

Tucker Rohde was 2-for-3 with three RBI and Nick Emanuel drove in two runs to help North Dakota State rally for a 7-4 nonconference victory over the Gophers baseball team at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Gophers (5-7) led 4-3 going into the eighth innings, but the Bison (6-7) scored two runs in the eighth and two in the ninth.

Etc.

•The Gophers will compete in the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Rutgers on Saturday and Sunday. Six wrestlers have earned top-six seeds: Patrick McKee (No. 3, 125 pounds); Mitch McKee (No. 6, 141); Brayton Lee (No. 3, 149); Ryan Thomas (No. 5, 157); Devin Skatzka (No. 4, 174) and Gable Steveson (No. 2, heavyweight).