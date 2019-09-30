The Minnesota men's golf team captured its first team title in more than five years and junior Angus Flanagan won his second career individual title as the Gophers dominated the field at the Macdonald Cup in New Haven, Conn.

Minnesota shot a 1-over 281 Sunday to finish with a 10-under 830 (274-275-281). That gave the Gophers a 24-stroke victory over second-place Princeton and their first team title since the 2014 Big Ten Championships. .

All six Gophers placed in the top 25.

Flanagan, the reigning Big Ten champion, shot 2-under 68 Sunday to finish at 6-under 204, a career-best score.

Early goal lifts Gophers soccer

Athena Kuehn scored the only goal of the match in the 11th minute, and it held up for the Gophers soccer team in a 1-0 home victory over Ohio State.

Patricia Ward assisted on the goal.

Etc.

•The U.S. women's national volleyball team won a silver medal at the FIVB World Cup round-robin by beating Korea in four sets in Colorado Springs. The U.S. roster includes former Gophers Hannah Tapp and Tori Dixon.

•St. Catherine maintained a five-shot lead over Bethel at the MIAC Women's Golf Championships at Pebble Creek Golf Club. Carleton's Alyssa Akiyama, at 2-over 146, is the individual leader. The final round is Monday.

•Augsburg cross-country coach Meghan Peyton placed 22nd at the Berlin Marathon on Sunday. Her time of 2 hours, 36 minutes and 13 seconds was a personal best by 13 seconds.