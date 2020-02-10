The Gophers softball team lost to No. 15 Kentucky 7-0 in the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic on Sunday in Clearwater, Fla.

The Gophers, ranked No. 8, went 3-2 at the season-opening tournament.

Carlie Brandt had two hits for the Gophers on Sunday. MaKenna Partain was selected to the all-tournament team, hitting .389 with five RBI for the weekend.

"We did some good things this weekend and we have some things we need to work on," Gophers coach Jamie Trachsel said. "We have a lot of new faces that haven't been in this environment."

Tennis teams sweep

The Gophers men's tennis team swept Yale 7-0 in a nonconference match in New Haven, Conn., improving to 5-2 after a weekend split against Ivy League teams. They lost 4-3 to Dartmouth on Saturday, falling in a tiebreaker in the final singles match.

Eli Ogilvy and Sebastian Vile posted singles victories in both Gophers duals.

The Gophers women's team (6-2) topped Marquette 4-0 at the Baseline Tennis Center for its fifth consecutive victory.

Whitecaps stars make All-Star contributions

Amanda Boulier and Jonna Curtis of the Whitecaps each scored a goal as Team Dempsey defeated Team Packer 5-2 in the National Women's Hockey League All-Star game in Boston.

Curtis' first-period goal for Team Dempsey tied the score 1-1. Boulier's goal, assisted by Whitecaps teammate Audra Richards, got Team Packer within 3-2 in the second period.

Minnesota's Amanda Leveille had 25 saves in goal for Team Packer.