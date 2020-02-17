Cornerbacks coach Rod Chance is leaving the Gophers for the same job at Oregon, a source confirmed Sunday.

Chance joined the Gophers staff in January 2019 and helped the team to an 11-2 season. He helped develop a position group with no clear starters entering the season into a strong rotation, including All-Big Ten honorable mentions Coney Durr and Benjamin St-Juste, who return next season.

Chance was also a strong recruiter in areas such as Georgia, where he was once a high school coach.

Before coming to the Gophers, Chance was a defensive analyst at Oregon. He penned a goodbye note on Twitter, wishing his former team and players the best in future endeavors.

"To be a part of this culture and to experience such a special season will always be with me," Chance wrote. "...To win 11 games and achieving so many 'nevers' together will forever be a special memory for us."

The Gophers will look for Chance's replacement after some recently announced staff changes, including making defensive backs and safeties coach Joe Harasymiak co-defensive coordinator as well. Harasymiak and Chance were both additions last season, when coach P.J. Fleck decided to split up the secondary. The Gophers have had a different coach at that position each year under Fleck so far.

Gophers rout Mizzou

The No. 13 Gophers softball team topped No. 19 Missouri 10-1 in six innings to cap off the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational. The Gophers played three ranked teams in three days, posting victories over No. 5 Florida State and today's run-rule win over the Tigers.

"This is the level this program is at. We are being tested on a daily basis," coach Jamie Trachsel said. "It shows us the things we are doing well and things we need to continue to work on to not only compete, but win at this level."

The Gophers used a huge fourth inning to pull away Sunday. They started the frame by loading the bases with no outs and pushed across five runs, two scoring on a double by Josey White. Kianna Jones hit her first career homer and Natalie DenHartog hit a two-run single in a four-run Minnesota sixth.

Winner Amber Fiser (3-4) pitched a four-hitter, striking out the last six batters she faced.

Gophers baseball loses to U of San Diego

The Gophers baseball team fell behind by seven runs and lost to the University of San Diego 7-3 in Tempe, Ariz.

The Toreros (2-1) scored three runs in each of the third and fourth innings while building a 7-0 lead. Jack Kelly, Max Meyer and Andrew Wilhite each had two hits for the Gophers (1-2).

Former Lynx joins Aces

Danielle Robinson, a three-time All-Star guard who played for the Lynx the past two seasons, signed with the Las Vegas Aces.

Robinson averaged 10.1 points, 3.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds over 34 games last season. For her career, the seven-year pro has averaged 9.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals.