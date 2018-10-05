The No. 3 Gophers women's hockey team plays at No. 4 Minnesota Duluth this weekend in its first WCHA series of the season. The first game is 7 p.m. Friday, the second game 3 pm. Saturday.
Minnesota opened its season with a home sweep of then-No. 10 Mercyhurst 4-2 and 5-0. The Bulldogs swept then-No. 4 Boston College 4-2 and 2-1.
The Gophers hold a 55-27-8 in the all-time series which began in November 1998; in their last series in December 2017 at Ridder Arena, the teams tied 3-3 in the first game and the Gophers won the second 5-0.
Two teammates on the gold-medal winning U.S. Olympic team will face each other at Amsoil Arena: Gopher captain Kelly Pannek and Bulldogs goalie Maddie Rooney. Pannek, a senior forward, had a goal and two assists, including the 100th of her career, last weekend. Rooney had 51 saves and a .944 save percentage in the two wins over the Eagles.
Gophers coach Brad Frost has been impressed with his seven freshman: "They're used to playing at high levels, but to see the way they've been able to fit in with us pretty seamlessly is pretty neat."
Peterson wins Mid-Am
Trent Peterson won the MGA Mid-Amateur Championship by two shots over Justin Burleson. The home course for both of them is Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley.
"I've been playing OK, I just haven't won anything," Peterson said. "The putter was the issue all summer."
Peterson, the defending champion in this tournament, shot a final round of 70 at The Legends Club in Prior Lake for a 204 total. Burleson also closed with a 70.
Etc.
•William Francis, a 6-4 senior defenseman for Centennial, committed on Twitter to Minnesota Duluth.
•For the third consecutive season, St. Cloud State was picked as the NSIC favorite in a preseason women's swimming and diving coaches' poll.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.