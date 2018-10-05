The No. 3 Gophers women's hockey team plays at No. 4 Minnesota Duluth this weekend in its first WCHA series of the season. The first game is 7 p.m. Friday, the second game 3 pm. Saturday.

Minnesota opened its season with a home sweep of then-No. 10 Mercyhurst 4-2 and 5-0. The Bulldogs swept then-No. 4 Boston College 4-2 and 2-1.

The Gophers hold a 55-27-8 in the all-time series which began in November 1998; in their last series in December 2017 at Ridder Arena, the teams tied 3-3 in the first game and the Gophers won the second 5-0.

Two teammates on the gold-medal winning U.S. Olympic team will face each other at Amsoil Arena: Gopher captain Kelly Pannek and Bulldogs goalie Maddie Rooney. Pannek, a senior forward, had a goal and two assists, including the 100th of her career, last weekend. Rooney had 51 saves and a .944 save percentage in the two wins over the Eagles.

Gophers coach Brad Frost has been impressed with his seven freshman: "They're used to playing at high levels, but to see the way they've been able to fit in with us pretty seamlessly is pretty neat."

Peterson wins Mid-Am

Trent Peterson won the MGA Mid-Amateur Championship by two shots over Justin Burleson. The home course for both of them is Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley.

"I've been playing OK, I just haven't won anything," Peterson said. "The putter was the issue all summer."

Peterson, the defending champion in this tournament, shot a final round of 70 at The Legends Club in Prior Lake for a 204 total. Burleson also closed with a 70.

Etc.

•William Francis, a 6-4 senior defenseman for Centennial, committed on Twitter to Minnesota Duluth.

•For the third consecutive season, St. Cloud State was picked as the NSIC favorite in a preseason women's swimming and diving coaches' poll.