The Gophers baseball team defeated North Dakota State 3-1 on Tuesday night at U.S. Bank Stadium in its home state opener this season.

This was the first game of a two-week, 10-game stay at the Vikings' converted football stadium. The Gophers (6-2) scored one run in the fourth inning on a bases-loaded walk to Terrin Vavra, one in the sixth on a wild pitch and one in the seventh on a double play ball.

Augsburg forward honored

Augsburg forward Collin Olmscheid was named he MIAC player of the year in men's basketball.

Pat McKenzie of St. John's was picked the coach of the year and Johnnies' wing Jubie Alade the sixth man of the year.

Etc.

• Matt Bingle of the Gophers was named the Big Ten women's indoor track and field coach of the year after his team won the program's fourth indoor title last week in Geneva, Ohio.

• St. John's swimming and diving coach Bill Saxton retired after 20 seasons as the Johnnies coach. The Johnnies had 11 top-three finishes at the MIAC Championships and three top-25 finishes at the Division III national meet under Saxton, named the MIAC coach of the year in 2003 and 2016.

• Shane Wiskus of the Gophers was named the Big Ten freshman of the week in men's gymnastics for the fifth time this season. He won the floor exercise (14.7) and tied for first in the vault (14.6) in a win over No. 2 Penn State last Saturday. He is ranked No. 1 among NCAA gymnasts in floor exercise.

• Wisconsin's Brad Davison, a 6-3 guard from Maple Grove, was named the Big Ten freshman of the week in men's basketball. He averaged 18 points, 3.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds in three games. He scored a career-high 30 points against Michigan State on Sunday.

• Kansas State guard Rachel Ranke, of Eastview High School, was named the Big 12 freshman of the week in women's basketball. She had 11 points against West Virginia and 19 against Kansas.