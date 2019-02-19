The Gophers settled for a split against Gonzaga at the College Baseball Classic, falling 6-5 at Surprise (Ariz.) Stadium on Monday after beating the Zags 8-5 on Friday.

The Gophers scored two runs in the first without a hit against Zags starter Justin Blatner, who allowed only one hit and struck out 11 in six innings. The Gophers scored twice in the seventh, but stranded the tying run in the ninth after Ben Mezzenga’s RBI single made it 6-5.

Etc.

• Gophers senior Muyu Wu tied the school’s 36-hole record at 5-under-par 139 and was tied for third after two rounds of the women’s Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne, Fla. The Gophers were 11th in the 16-team field entering Tuesday’s final round.

• The Gophers women’s hockey team fell back to No. 2 in the latest U.S. College Hockey Online poll, behind No. 1 Wisconsin, with the Badgers getting nine first-place votes to the Gophers’ six. The Gophers had been ranked No. 1 the past two weeks.

News services