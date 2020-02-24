Bubba Horton struck out seven in 2⅔ innings of shutout relief and saved the Gophers’ 7-6 baseball victory over TCU on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Horton entered the game with one out in the seventh after the Horned Frogs (5-1) had scored a run to pull within 7-6. With the potential tying run at second, he struck out two hitters to end the threat.

Jack Wassel had an RBI double and three-run home run for the Gophers (3-3). The teams conclude the three-game series on Monday.

Badgers get top seed

Second-ranked Wisconsin scored in the three-on-three overtime after a 5-5 tie Sunday with Minnesota Duluth, earning an extra point that gave the Badgers the top seed and a first-round bye for the women’s WCHA playoffs.

The Gophers earned the second seed and will be host to a best-of-three series against St. Cloud State, starting Friday. No. 3 seed Ohio State will be host to MSU Mankato, and No. 4 UMD will face Bemidji State.

Partain lifts Gophers

MaKenna Partain’s three-run homer in the fifth inning gave the Gophers the runs they needed in a 3-1 victory over Tulsa on Sunday in Waco, Texas.

The Gophers, hitless through four innings, got an infield single from Josey White and a walk by Kianna Jones before Partain’s two-out blast. The hits by White and Partain were the only hits for Minnesota (8-6).

Autumn Pease got the victory with three scoreless innings in relief.

Hall finishes strong

Apple Valley native Mark Hall, a three-time All-America, won by pinfall in his final home match at Penn State on Sunday as the Nittany Lions beat American 40-3. Hall, ranked No. 2 in the country at 174 pounds, improved to 20-1 with his 113th career victory.

Whitecaps win big

Amanda Boulier scored three goals and Allie Thunstrom had two goals and an assist, leading the Whitecaps to a 9-3 victory over the Buffalo Beauts in Buffalo, N.Y., giving them a weekend sweep.

Boulier and Thunstrom each scored two goals in a six-goal second period for the Whitecaps that opened an 8-2 lead. Buffalo led 2-1 in the first period before Boulier’s power-play goal tied it.

Singles victory helps Gophers top Mizzou

Tina Kreinis defeated Serena Nash 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the decisive singles match for the Gophers in a 4-3 victory over Missouri in women’s tennis at the Baseline Tennis Center. The Gophers improved to 10-2 overall, and 9-0 at home.

The Gophers men’s team got straight-sets victories from Stefan Milicevic and Vlad Lobak at the top singles spots but lost 5-2 to unbeaten Pepperdine.

U gymnasts finish strong at Challenge

Gophers gymnasts Mike Moran and Shane Wiskus wrapped up the Winter Cup Challenge on Saturday with top-20 finishes.

Moran, a sophomore, competed in four of six events in the final session and placed in the top 25 in each, and his two-day total of 128.250 was good for 17th place, one spot ahead of Wiskus. The highlight of his day was his seventh-place finish on floor, where he scored a two-day total of 28.050.

Wiskus, a junior captain, compiled a two-day score to 125.550, good for 18th place. He scored in the top 20 on all but one event.