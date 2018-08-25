Former St. Thomas football coach and teacher DuWayne Deitz died earlier this week. He was 87.

Besides coaching the Tommies from 1970-80, Deitz was an instructor in the university's Health and Human Performance Department.

Deitz, who graduated from St. Thomas, was named MIAC Coach of the Year in 1973 when the Tommies ended a 16-year MIAC title drought and shared the crown with Minnesota Duluth. He was named MIAC and NAIA District Coach of the Year in 1979 after the Tommies were part of the only four-way tie for the league title.

Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church in south Minneapolis.

Comcast and Fox reach Big Ten Network deal

Comcast and Fox Networks reached an agreement Friday for Comcast to continue carrying the Big Ten Network and FS1. BTN's 10-year contract with Comcast, the nation's largest cable provider, was set to expire Sept. 1, jeopardizing home viewing for fans. ELast season all but three of the Gophers' 12 football games were on FS1 or BTN.

This season, BTN and FS1 are expected to air 60 games, or roughly two-thirds of all Big Ten games.

U wins in soccer in OT

Freshman Meg Gray scored on a rebound in the second overtime as the Gophers beat visiting Mississippi 2-1 in their soccer home opener. Sophomore Celina Nummerdor had the other goal for the U, tying the score in the 52nd minute.

Etc.

• Top-ranked Concordia (St. Paul) was upset by No. 21 Ferris State in the Bulldogs' volleyball tournament in Big Rapids, Mich., losing 25-13, 25-19, 25-22.

• The St. Paul Saints routed the host Chicago Dogs 10-3 as Zach Walters had a homer, double and five RBI. The Saints also acquired former Gophers outfielder Dan Motl in a trade with Sioux Falls, and utility player Trevor Sealey from Cleburne for players to be named later and, in Sealey's case, cash too.