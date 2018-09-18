Jack Morris finished his career with the St. Paul Saints in 1996 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame this year. Ila Borders, who pitched for the Saints in 1997, has had some of her paraphernalia displayed in the Hall.

Now baseball fans in Cooperstown, N.Y., will get the opportunity to learn more about those two, along with the entire story of the franchise. The 25-year anniversary documentary, "For the Fun of the Game," written, directed and produced by Saints director of digital media and video production Jordan Lynn, has been selected for participation in the Baseball Film Festival At The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

The festival is being held in Cooperstown from Friday through Sunday. "For the Fun of the Game," one of five full-length films of at least 45 minutes or longer being shown at the festival, will be the final film shown, at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, before the festival wraps up. In total 19 films, including shorts, will be shown.

Topgolf to open Friday

Topgolf, the three-story, 65,000-square-foot facility on the grounds of a former movie theater in Brooklyn Center, will open its doors for business at 9 a.m. Friday.

The facility that features 102 climate-controlled hitting bays, three full-service bars, full menu and more than 200 flat screen TVs will be open 363 days per year. It will be closed Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Prices are based on an hourly rental fee for each hitting bay and not per player. Up to six guests per stall can split $25 per hour from open until noon, $35 from noon to 5 p.m. and $45 from 5 p.m. to close.

The facility will stay open until 2 a.m. on weekends.

BRIAN STENSAAS

Lehman takes lead

Jim Lehman fired a 2-under par 70 Monday, posting one of two rounds below par to open the MGA Senior Amateur Championship at Bemidji Town and Country Club. He will take a one-stroke advantage over Bruce Hegland to the second round Tuesday.

"I played very solid — other than a three-putt bogey on my very first hole, I didn't make any other bogeys the rest of the way," Lehman said. "I hit most of the fairways and most of the greens and I felt very comfortable."

Lehman won his first MGA Senior Amateur in 2013 at Bearpath Golf and Country Club and successfully defended his title at Somerset Country Club a year later. In 2016 Lehman cruised to an 11-stroke victory, with a 7-under par 212.

•Strong storms forced the suspension of the first round of the Gophers women's golf team's Annika Intercollegiate tournament at Royal Golf Club. One-fourth of the competitors finished their round before the stoppage at around 2 p.m. The remainder of the first round, and the second round, will be played Tuesday.