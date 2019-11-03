The Carleton men's and women's teams crowned individual champions Saturday as each won a third consecutive MIAC cross-country championship in Northfield, Minn.

The Knights women, who won their 11th conference championship — the Carleton men won their sixth — had six runners in the top 10, including medalist Amanda Mosborg, and their 25 points were the second-best team score in conference history.

Mosborg, a junior, set a 6-kilometer championship record of 21 minutes, 33.6 seconds. Gustavus' Tierney Winter was second, more than 33 seconds behind.

St. Olaf's Bryony Hawgood (22:03.7) took fourth, followed by Hamline's Helen Dolan (22:04.0) in fifth.

St. Thomas finished in second place with 68 points, followed by St. Olaf in third with 79. Gustavus took fourth with 108.

Matt Wilkinson and Lucas Mueller placed first and second, respectively, as the Knights men scored 50 points, 13 more than runner-up St. Thomas. St. Olaf (69) was third.

Wilkinson's time of 24:37.4 was the fastest 8K time in MIAC Championship history. The junior is the third consecutive Knights runner to win the individual title. Mueller (24:59.0) finished among the top three for the third year in a row, while Cameron Meikle became only the 10th runner in conference history to earn men's cross-country all-MIAC honors in four consecutive seasons.

St. Thomas' Karl Wachter (25:05.4) finished third.

Gusties earn top seed

Gustavus secured the top seed for this week's MIAC men's soccer tournament for the second year in a row. The Gusties won the tiebreaker over MIAC co-champion St. Thomas. Augsburg won the No. 1 women's seed, also via tiebreaker over the Tommies.

Big Ten cross-country

The Gophers will race Sunday in the men's and women's Big Ten cross-country championships at Ohio State. The Gophers men and women placed seventh and sixth, respectively, a year ago.