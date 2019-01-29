While much of Minnesota was shoveling snow Monday, Canterbury Park provided a glimpse of summer.

The Shakopee horse racing track announced its thoroughbred stakes schedule for the 2019 season, which includes 31 races worth $2.235 million. The track has grouped several stakes races on big-event cards scattered throughout the 66-day season.

The Northern Stars Racing Festival, a hit with horseplayers when it was introduced last year, will be June 22 and is anchored by the richest race of the season, the $200,000 Mystic Lake Derby. The event's five stakes races also include the $100,000 Lady Canterbury and the $100,000 Mystic Lake Mile.

The Northern Stars festival generated $2.068 million in wagering last summer, a Canterbury Park record.

Ten other races — including all six thoroughbred stakes on Festival of Champions day — will pay $100,000. The Sept. 1 Festival of Champions, Canterbury's annual day of racing for Minnesota-bred horses, will offer total purses of approximately $850,000, a Canterbury Park record for the purse money paid in a single racing day.

Minnesota-Made Day, on Aug, 10, will feature five state-bred stakes races highlighted by the $100,000 Minnesota Derby and $100,000 Minnesota Oaks.

The season, which runs from May 3-Sept. 14, will be the 25th anniversary of the track's reopening and rebranding as Canterbury Park.

RACHEL BLOUNT

NHL honors Dubnyk

Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk, who had victories over Vegas and Colorado on the road, was named the NHL's third star of the week. Dubnyk, the team's All-Star representative, had 50 saves on 54 shots combined in the two games.

All-Star Game MVP Sidney Crosby of the Penguins was first star. San Jose's Joe Pavelski was second star.