The Saints got ninth-inning home runs from Zach Walters and Justin O'Conner and beat host Winnipeg 3-2 on Tuesday night, and later clinched a playoff berth when Fargo-Moorhead lost 7-3 to Chicago. The American Association playoffs begin Sept. 4. The Saints lead Gary SouthShore by two games in the North Division.

New radio home for U women

A new era in Minnesota women's basketball is being met with a new radio home.

It was announced Monday by iHeartMedia Minneapolis that 96.7 FM has become KFAN Plus and will serve as the home of Gophers women's basketball, in its first season under coach Lindsay Whalen.

KFAN Plus will broadcast exclusively on HD Radio and can also be streamed digitally on iHeartRadio.

KFAN Plus also will carry local and national sports news.

Canterbury Hall class includes 4

Five-time jockey champion Dean Butler, longtime breeder and horse owner Jack Walsh, quarter horse breeders Rodney and Sylvia Von Ohlen and retired Minnesota-bred champion thoroughbred Heliskier make up the 2018 Canterbury Park Hall of Fame class, which will be inducted Saturday.

McDonald, Barge tied

Craig Brischke of Tanners Brook G.C. used a late surge on the back nine of the final day to win the Minnesota PGA Professional Championship at Woodhill Country Club by one shot over Jeff Sorenson.

•Paige McCullough posted a round of 3-over par 75 at Edinburgh USA, claiming medalist honors as well a spot in the U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur Championship, which will be played Sept. 22-27.

STAFF AND WIRE REPORTS