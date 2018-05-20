Thelma is a social butterfly who can be very chatty. When she starts talking to someone, she automatically befriends them.

Thelma loves meeting new people and helping care for others. She is a kind person who is open to many things. She describes herself as being caring, loving, sweet and thoughtful. She is artistic and enjoys drawing and painting in her free time. She enjoys reading romance novels and listening to music. She recently took up exercising, and has expressed how working out helps her become less stressed. Thelma loves being in the kitchen. She cooks a meal or bakes on a weekly basis, and has memorized a recipe for monkey bread, which she likes to make for others.

Thelma has experienced a lot of disappointment in her life and needs a family that is patient and prepared to parent her through the grieving process. She would prefer living in a smaller community, but other locations will be considered. Thelma is open to all types of families and is OK with having pets in the home. Following adoption, Thelma would like to maintain contact with her birth siblings.

To check out Thelma's Kid Connection feature, go to mnadopt.org and enter Kid Connection in the search box.

For more information on adopting or fostering Minnesota children, please contact MN ADOPT at mnadopt.org or call 612-861-7115.