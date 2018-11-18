Tanner, 14, can be shy at first, but once you get to know him he loves to talk and is very willing to help out. He enjoys spending time outdoors, participating in anything that is related to hunting or fishing and looking at hunting magazines. Tanner also loves animals and would enjoy having a pet. He likes to draw and has drawn lots of pictures of deer. A caring family who lives in the country would be an ideal fit for Tanner.
If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please e-mail info@mnadopt.org or call 612-861-7115.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.