Nikolas, who goes by Nik, is talkative, has an outgoing personality and likes getting approval from others. He is bright, enjoys school and does well academically. Nik, 14, likes to stay active and enjoys playing sports such as football, basketball and baseball. He also likes playing video games and collecting magic cards.

Nik enjoys going out to eat and likes most foods. He also likes most types of music, but rap is one of his favorites. He has expressed wanting a family that lives in a rural area. However, he would be happy to live anywhere in Minnesota.

Nik would benefit from being the only child or youngest child in the home. He enjoys animals and has mentioned that he feels that, if given the opportunity, he would like living on a farm.

Following adoption, Nik would need to maintain contact with his sibling, birth father and maternal grandfather.

