Nikolas, who goes by Nik, is talkative, has an outgoing personality and likes getting approval from others. He is bright, enjoys school and does well academically. Nik, 15, likes to stay active and enjoys playing sports like football, basketball and baseball, but also likes playing video games and collecting magic cards. He enjoys going out to eat and likes most foods. Nik likes most types of music, but rap is one of his favorites. He has expressed wanting a family that lives in a rural area, however he would be happy to live anywhere in Minnesota. Nik would benefit from being the only child or youngest child in the home. He enjoys animals and has mentioned that he feels, if given the opportunity, that he would like living on a farm. Following adoption, Nik would need to maintain contact with his sibling and birth father.

If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please e-mail info@mnadopt.org or call 612-861-7115.