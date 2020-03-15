Makayla, 17, is creative, excitable, daring, resilient and independent. She is also outgoing, talkative and enjoys spending time with friends and is kind to her peers. She is a fun teenager and works hard in school. She enjoys singing, crafts and is open to trying new activities. She absolutely loves animals. Makayla likes to help, especially to earn money or privileges.

Some of her favorite things:

Foods: Tacos, canned tuna and pepperoni pizza

School subjects: Math, science and computers

Music: Rap

Sport: Football

Toys: Stuffed red panda and art supplies

Season: Summer

Makayla is open to a variety of families and communities. She would prefer to live in a small town, possibly with older siblings and a dog. Makayla has a close relationship with her maternal grandparents and great-grandparents and would need to maintain contact with them following adoption.

If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please e-mail info@mnadopt.org or call 612-861-7115.