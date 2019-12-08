Ethan, 12, is a funny, curious and creative kid who will always love “Frozen.”

He knows his way around the kitchen and laundry room, and is often seen helping out with daily chores. Ethan can be shy, but once he gets to know people, he can be the life of the party.

Ethan likes outdoor activities — swimming, hiking, drawing with chalk, going on bike rides and gardening. He also likes to watch movies and “Frozen” YouTube videos, put puzzles together and draw. He enjoys listening to music when he needs time to chill.

Someone who worked closely with Ethan described him as “smart, creative, talented, caring and full of potential. Ethan truly wants to be the best version of himself and is constantly trying to learn and grow.” Others describe him as a hard worker and a kind and passionate person who is a joy to be around.

Ethan has experienced a lot of changes that have been difficult to process, but he has grown and learned much in the past year. A family for Ethan would need to provide consistency and structure as well as a lifelong commitment. Following adoption, he will need to maintain contact with birth siblings in the Twin Cities area.

If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please e-mail info@mnadopt.org or call 612-861-7115.