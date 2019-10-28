Marcus, 12, is always on the go and is very energetic. He is wiry and amazingly strong, and easily picks up almost any kind of sports activity, from swimming to gymnastics — the busier he is, the better. Once Marcus gets to know you, he's super-chatty and loves to tell you all about the awesome things he can do. Marcus is a special guy who is looking for a very special family that is patient, flexible yet consistent and has an excellent sense of humor — a family that will stick with him no matter what. Marcus maintains ongoing contact with his three sisters. Only Minnesota families are being considered at this time.

