Top of their class

The top five Minnesota high school juniors and their standing in various national basketball ratings providers:

247 Sports

Prep Hoops

ESPN

Rivals

Jalen Suggs, Minnehaha Academy

7

9

12

14

Dawson Garcia, Prior Lake

27

27

34

35

Dain Dainja, Park Center

74

81

54

41

Ben Carlson, East Ridge

73

48

84

Kerwin Walton, Hopkins

175

157

120