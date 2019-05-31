The Star Tribune 50 is a measure of the largest publicly held companies with headquarters in Minnesota ranked by revenue. Another 23 companies were considered but whose revenues were too small for the list. Data for the 50 largest companies also includes each company’s net income before extraordinary item — many companies adjusted net income based on corporate tax reform, assets and market capitalization. Data for the list was taken from Thomson Reuters.

The list excludes public companies that do not trade on major exchanges, closely held companies, which usually do not disclose financial data, cooperatives and fraternal benefits organizations. Companies that closed acquisitions in 2018 but did not file year-end results were also excluded. Companies who have management headquarters in Minnesota, including Medtronic, Pentair and Winnebago Industries are included.

Star Tribune graphic: Patrick Kennedy, Alan Palazzolo, Jamie Hutt, David Braunger