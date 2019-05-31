StarTribune

2018 was a healthy year for Minnesota’s public companies. Combined revenue of the 50 largest grew 8% and profits 18.7% driven by strong results particularly from UnitedHealth, the country’s sixth largest public company.

  • 1

    UnitedHealth Group Inc.

    A diversified health company. UnitedHealth offers products and services through two platforms. UnitedHealthcare provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum provides information and technology enabled health services.

    Revenue

    • $226,247M in revenue
    • 12.5% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $11,986M in profits
    • 28.1% change

    Assets

    • $152,221M in total assets
    • 9.5% change

    Market capitalization

    • $226,153M market capitalization
    • 2.7% change
  • 2

    Target Corp.

    General merchandise retailer selling everyday essentials, clothing and groceries. It is in the middle of a major upgrade of its physical stores, plus it has introduced more than a dozen new brands and improved its online capabilities and delivery system.

    Targets restated selected financial data for the adoption of an accounting standards update
    • TGT
    • Retail/Service
    • 2018 ranking: 2
    • Employees: 360,000
    • Minneapolis
    • target.com

    Revenue

    • $75,356M in revenue
    • 3.6% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $2,894M in profits
    • 12.8% change

    Assets

    • $41,290M in total assets
    • 2.4% change

    Market capitalization

    • $38,720M market capitalization
    • 3.9% change
  • 3

    Best Buy Co. Inc.

    The multinational retailer of technology products and services estimates that 70 percent of the U.S. population is within 15 minutes of its more than 1,500 stores.

    • BBY
    • Retail/Service
    • 2018 ranking: 3
    • Employees: 125,000
    • Richfield
    • bestbuy.com

    Revenue

    • $42,879M in revenue
    • 1.7% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $1,464M in profits
    • 46.5% change

    Assets

    • $12,901M in total assets
    • -1.1% change

    Market capitalization

    • $19,367M market capitalization
    • -9.9% change
  • 4

    3M Co.

    Global diversified technology company with a strong R&D component, it has products in health care, industrial, consumer, electronics and safety areas.

    3M's adjusted non-GAAP profits includes a $770 million adjustment for MN natural resource damage resolution
    • MMM
    • Manufacturing
    • 2018 ranking: 4
    • Employees: 93,516
    • Maplewood
    • 3m.com

    Revenue

    • $32,765M in revenue
    • 3.5% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $6,295M in profits
    • 12% change

    Assets

    • $36,500M in total assets
    • -3.9% change

    Market capitalization

    • $101,036M market capitalization
    • -16.3% change
  • 5

    Medtronic PLC

    Develops medical technology products that treat cardiac and vascular diseases, diabetes and neurological and musculoskeletal conditions.

    Medtronic employees as of April 27, 2018
    • MDT
    • Health/Medical
    • 2018 ranking: 5
    • Employees: 86,000
    • Fridley
    • medtronic.com

    Revenue

    • $30,555M in revenue
    • 2.8% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $5,105M in profits
    • 1% change

    Assets

    • $88,730M in total assets
    • -7.4% change

    Market capitalization

    • $118,209M market capitalization
    • 3.8% change
  • 6

    U.S. Bancorp

    The holding corporation is parent to the fifth largest commercial bank in the U.S. ranked by the value of deposits. It employs 73,000 people across 25 states.

    • USB
    • Financial Service
    • 2018 ranking: 6
    • Employees: 73,333
    • Minneapolis
    • usbank.com

    Revenue

    • $22,521M in revenue
    • 3.8% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $7,096M in profits
    • 33.7% change

    Assets

    • $467,374M in total assets
    • 1.2% change

    Market capitalization

    • $83,405M market capitalization
    • -0.1% change
  • 7

    C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

    One of the world’s largest third-party logistics providers, it coordinates freight transportation and logistics services to help solve supply chain issues.

    • CHRW
    • Retail/Service
    • 2018 ranking: 8
    • Employees: 15,262
    • Eden Prairie
    • chrobinson.com

    Revenue

    • $16,631M in revenue
    • 11.9% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $667.9M in profits
    • 35.5% change

    Assets

    • $4,427M in total assets
    • 4.5% change

    Market capitalization

    • $11,436M market capitalization
    • -1.6% change
  • 8

    General Mills Inc.

    A manufacturer and marketer of consumer foods, its portfolio includes Cheerios, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Haagen-Dazs and Annie’s.

    General Mills employees as of May 27, 2018
    • GIS
    • Manufacturing
    • 2018 ranking: 7
    • Employees: 40,000
    • Golden Valley
    • generalmills.com

    Revenue

    • $16,594M in revenue
    • 6% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $1,510M in profits
    • -9.1% change

    Assets

    • $30,286M in total assets
    • 36.2% change

    Market capitalization

    • $30,783M market capitalization
    • 22.1% change
  • 9

    Ecolab Inc.

    Provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services to food, hospitality, health care, industrial and oil and gas markets.

    • ECL
    • Manufacturing
    • 2018 ranking: 10
    • Employees: 49,000
    • St. Paul
    • ecolab.com

    Revenue

    • $14,668M in revenue
    • 6% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $1,529M in profits
    • 13.7% change

    Assets

    • $20,075M in total assets
    • 0.6% change

    Market capitalization

    • $52,099M market capitalization
    • 22.9% change
  • 10

    Ameriprise Financial Inc.

    Diversified financial services company that includes financial planning, wealth management, annuities, insurance and estate planning.

    • AMP
    • Financial Service
    • 2018 ranking: 11
    • Employees: 14,000
    • Minneapolis
    • ameriprise.com

    Revenue

    • $12,924M in revenue
    • 6.1% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $2,095M in profits
    • 18.6% change

    Assets

    • $137,216M in total assets
    • -7% change

    Market capitalization

    • $19,125M market capitalization
    • -1.5% change
  • 11

    Xcel Energy Inc.

    A major U.S. electric and natural gas utility providing energy for homes and businesses in eight Western and Midwestern states.

    • XEL
    • Utility
    • 2018 ranking: 12
    • Employees: 11,092
    • Minneapolis
    • xcelenergy.com

    Revenue

    • $11,537M in revenue
    • 1.2% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $908M in profits
    • -22.4% change

    Assets

    • $45,987M in total assets
    • 6.9% change

    Market capitalization

    • $28,759M market capitalization
    • 26.1% change
  • 12

    Mosaic Co.

    A single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry.

    • MOS
    • Manufacturing
    • 2018 ranking: 14
    • Employees: 12,900
    • Plymouth
    • mosaicco.com

    Revenue

    • $9,587M in revenue
    • 29.4% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $470M in profits
    • 34.2% change

    Assets

    • $20,119M in total assets
    • 8% change

    Market capitalization

    • $9,123M market capitalization
    • -8.2% change
  • 13

    Hormel Foods Corp.

    Produces food products for consumers, retail grocers, food-service and industrial markets. Products are marketed in more than 75 countries.

    Hormel employees as of 10/28/2018
    • HRL
    • Manufacturing
    • 2018 ranking: 13
    • Employees: 20,100
    • Austin
    • hormelfoods.com

    Revenue

    • $9,575M in revenue
    • 3.9% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $940.4M in profits
    • 10.4% change

    Assets

    • $8,155M in total assets
    • 3.8% change

    Market capitalization

    • $21,164M market capitalization
    • 10.7% change
  • 14

    Polaris Industries Inc.

    Makes off-road vehicles including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles, snowmobiles, motorcycles, small-electric vehicles and accessories.

    • PII
    • Manufacturing
    • 2018 ranking: 16
    • Employees: 12,000
    • Medina
    • polaris.com

    Revenue

    • $6,079M in revenue
    • 12% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $335.3M in profits
    • 47.1% change

    Assets

    • $4,125M in total assets
    • 33.5% change

    Market capitalization

    • $5,488M market capitalization
    • -18.9% change
  • 15

    Patterson Cos. Inc.

    Distributes supplies and equipment to dental and animal health markets, including vaccines, diagnostic products and pharmaceuticals.

    Patterson employees as of April 2018

    Revenue

    • $5,538M in revenue
    • 0.5% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $76.8M in profits
    • -53.2% change

    Assets

    • $3,321M in total assets
    • -9.6% change

    Market capitalization

    • $2,167M market capitalization
    • 3% change
  • 16

    Fastenal Co.

    Sells fasteners, tools and construction supplies through company stores, on-site locations and industrial vending machines.

    • FAST
    • Retail/Service
    • 2018 ranking: 18
    • Employees: 21,644
    • Winona
    • fastenal.com

    Revenue

    • $4,965M in revenue
    • 13.1% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $741.6M in profits
    • 33.8% change

    Assets

    • $3,322M in total assets
    • 14.1% change

    Market capitalization

    • $18,937M market capitalization
    • 27.8% change
  • 17

    H.B. Fuller Co.

    A global adhesives provider for the packaging, hygiene, electronics and assembly materials, paper converting, woodworking industries.

    • FUL
    • Manufacturing
    • 2018 ranking: 21
    • Employees: 6,500
    • Vadnais Heights
    • hbfuller.com

    Revenue

    • $3,041M in revenue
    • 31.9% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $133.7M in profits
    • 125.1% change

    Assets

    • $4,176M in total assets
    • -4.5% change

    Market capitalization

    • $2,372M market capitalization
    • -9.2% change
  • 18

    Pentair PLC

    Offers sustainable water solutions to the global market; the company split in May, with the electrical unit under the new entity nVent.

    Pentair restated some prior year numbers to reflect its spinoff of nVent Electric PLC
    • PNR
    • Manufacturing
    • 2018 ranking: 17
    • Employees: 10,000
    • Golden Valley
    • pentair.com

    Revenue

    • $2,965M in revenue
    • 4.2% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $348.3M in profits
    • 96.8% change

    Assets

    • $3,807M in total assets
    • -55.9% change

    Market capitalization

    • $6,482M market capitalization
    • -18.4% change
  • 19

    Donaldson Co. Inc.

    A technology-led filtration company that designs, manufactures, and sells engine and industrial air, oil and liquid filtration solutions.

    Donaldson employees as of July 31, 2018
    • DCI
    • Manufacturing
    • 2018 ranking: 19
    • Employees: 14,000
    • Bloomington
    • donaldson.com

    Revenue

    • $2,830M in revenue
    • 9.8% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $312.2M in profits
    • 113% change

    Assets

    • $2,166M in total assets
    • 1.6% change

    Market capitalization

    • $6,654M market capitalization
    • 9.2% change
  • 20

    The Toro Co.

    Makes turf maintenance, snow and ice management, landscape, rental and specialty construction equipment, and irrigation and outdoor lighting products and equipment.

    Toro employees as of Oct. 31, 2018

    Revenue

    • $2,673M in revenue
    • 5.4% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $308.5M in profits
    • 10.8% change

    Assets

    • $1,663M in total assets
    • 9.7% change

    Market capitalization

    • $7,750M market capitalization
    • 23.4% change
  • 21

    nVent Electric PLC

    Makes enclosures to protect industrial equipment and electronics, thermal management equipment and supplies, and electrical and fastening supplies.

    started trading as an independent company after Pentair separated its water businesses and its enclosures businesses on April 30, 2018.
    • NVT
    • Manufacturing
    • 2018 ranking: n/a
    • Employees: 9,000
    • St. Louis Park
    • nvent.com

    Revenue

    • $2,214M in revenue
    • 5.6% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $230.8M in profits
    • -16.6% change

    Assets

    • $4,553M in total assets
    • -3.6% change

    Market capitalization

    • $4,586M market capitalization
    • 5.1% change
  • 22

    Winnebago Industries Inc.

    Based in Iowa but with executive offices in Eden Prairie, a manufacturer of motor homes, travel trailers and Chris-Craft boats.

    Winnebago employees as of Aug. 25, 2018
    • WGO
    • Manufacturing
    • 2018 ranking: 23
    • Employees: 4,700
    • Forest City
    • winnebagoind.com

    Revenue

    • $2,025M in revenue
    • 13.5% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $106.1M in profits
    • 25.7% change

    Assets

    • $1,078M in total assets
    • 11.7% change

    Market capitalization

    • $1,107M market capitalization
    • -1.9% change
  • 23

    Deluxe Corp.

    One of the country’s largest check printers, it also provides services such as fraud protection, marketing and design for small firms, banks and others.

    • DLX
    • Manufacturing
    • 2018 ranking: 22
    • Employees: 6,701
    • Shoreview
    • deluxe.com

    Revenue

    • $1,998M in revenue
    • 1.7% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $149.6M in profits
    • -28.6% change

    Assets

    • $2,305M in total assets
    • 4.4% change

    Market capitalization

    • $1,839M market capitalization
    • -44.9% change
  • 24

    Graco Inc.

    Makes products to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid materials for manufacturing, construction, food and other industries.

    • GGG
    • Manufacturing
    • 2018 ranking: 24
    • Employees: 3,700
    • Minneapolis
    • graco.com

    Revenue

    • $1,653M in revenue
    • 12.2% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $341.1M in profits
    • 18.4% change

    Assets

    • $1,473M in total assets
    • 6% change

    Market capitalization

    • $8,470M market capitalization
    • 11.2% change
  • 25

    Sleep Number Corp.

    Makes and sells adjustable mattresses and bedding. The company's Sleep IQ technology collects and analyzes biometric data.

    • SNBR
    • Manufacturing
    • 2018 ranking: 26
    • Employees: 4,220
    • Minneapolis
    • sleepnumber.com

    Revenue

    • $1,532M in revenue
    • 6.1% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $66.6M in profits
    • 5.1% change

    Assets

    • $470.1M in total assets
    • -0.2% change

    Market capitalization

    • $1,034M market capitalization
    • -1.3% change
  • 26

    Allete Inc.

    Provides electric utility services through its Minnesota Power subsidiary and invests in transmission infrastructure and other energy-centric businesses.

    • ALE
    • Utility
    • 2018 ranking: 27
    • Employees: 1,889
    • Duluth
    • allete.com

    Revenue

    • $1,499M in revenue
    • 5.6% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $174.1M in profits
    • 9.4% change

    Assets

    • $5,165M in total assets
    • 1.7% change

    Market capitalization

    • $4,188M market capitalization
    • 6.7% change
  • 27

    TCF Financial Corp.

    National financial bank holding company with branches in Minnesota and six other states, providing retail and commercial banking services.

    TCF Financial is merging with Chemical Financial, the company headquarters will move to Detroit but will use the TCF name.
    • TCF
    • Financial Service
    • 2018 ranking: 28
    • Employees: 5,544
    • Wayzata
    • tcfbank.com

    Revenue

    • $1,463M in revenue
    • 6.5% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $304.4M in profits
    • 120.6% change

    Assets

    • $23,700M in total assets
    • 3% change

    Market capitalization

    • $3,530M market capitalization
    • -18.4% change
  • 28

    Apogee Enterprises Inc.

    Fabricates, distributes and installs glass products and systems; it operates four segments, three in the commercial construction market.

    Apogee numbers are the four quarters ended Dec. 1, 2018
    • APOG
    • Manufacturing
    • 2018 ranking: 29
    • Edina
    • apog.com

    Revenue

    • $1,410M in revenue
    • 9.6% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $45.7M in profits
    • -43.1% change

    Assets

    • $1,081M in total assets
    • 3.6% change

    Market capitalization

    • $1,053M market capitalization
    • -12.2% change
  • 29

    Regis Corp.

    Owns, operates and franchises hair salons in 8,000 locations and has an ownership interest in 80 beauty schools operating in 21 states.

    • RGS
    • Retail/Service
    • 2018 ranking: 25
    • Employees: 24,000
    • Edina
    • regiscorp.com

    Revenue

    • $1,163M in revenue
    • -7.9% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $11.3M in profits
    • -73.6% change

    Assets

    • $789.2M in total assets
    • -14.3% change

    Market capitalization

    • $737M market capitalization
    • 2.1% change
  • 30

    Tennant Co.

    Makes mechanized cleaning equipment, sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables and specialty surface coatings.

    • TNC
    • Manufacturing
    • 2018 ranking: 30
    • Employees: 4,341
    • Golden Valley
    • tennantco.com

    Revenue

    • $1,124M in revenue
    • 12% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $33.4M in profits
    • NM

    Assets

    • $992.5M in total assets
    • 0% change

    Market capitalization

    • $1,181M market capitalization
    • -9% change
  • 31

    Otter Tail Corp.

    Diversified corporation with investments in electric utility operations and manufacturing operations including metal fabrication and plastics.

    • OTTR
    • Utility
    • 2018 ranking: 32
    • Employees: 2,321
    • Fergus Falls
    • ottertail.com

    Revenue

    • $916.5M in revenue
    • 7.9% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $82.4M in profits
    • 11% change

    Assets

    • $2,053M in total assets
    • 2.4% change

    Market capitalization

    • $1,998M market capitalization
    • 16.2% change
  • 32

    Piper Jaffray Companies

    Diversified financial services company providing asset management, investment banking, public finance, brokerage and research services

    • PJC
    • Financial Service
    • 2018 ranking: 31
    • Employees: 1,262
    • Minneapolis
    • piperjaffray.com

    Revenue

    • $801M in revenue
    • -10.5% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $58M in profits
    • NM

    Assets

    • $1,345M in total assets
    • -33.5% change

    Market capitalization

    • $1,132M market capitalization
    • 0.2% change
  • 33

    MTS Systems Corp.

    Provides testing hardware, software and services solutions to help customers improve their design, development and manufacturing processes.

    • MTSC
    • Manufacturing
    • 2018 ranking: 33
    • Employees: 3,400
    • Eden Prairie
    • mts.com

    Revenue

    • $787.1M in revenue
    • 0.6% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $37.8M in profits
    • 21.2% change

    Assets

    • $1,248M in total assets
    • 6.5% change

    Market capitalization

    • $1,014M market capitalization
    • 15.9% change
  • 34

    Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

    A human capital management software company. Its Dayforce product includes human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce and talent management functions.

    • CDAY
    • 2018 ranking: n/a
    • Employees: 4,444
    • Bloomington
    • ceridian.com

    Revenue

    • $746.4M in revenue
    • 11.4% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $-37.6M in profits
    • NM

    Assets

    • $5,154M in total assets
    • -23.4% change

    Market capitalization

    • $7,022M market capitalization
    • 53.9% change
  • 35

    Bio-Techne Corp.

    Makes hematology controls and biotechnology products for research scientists to improve drug discovery and accurate clinical testing.

    Bio-Techne employees as of 2,000
    • TECH
    • Health/Medical
    • 2018 ranking: 36
    • Employees: 2,000
    • Minneapolis
    • bio-techne.com

    Revenue

    • $681.7M in revenue
    • 13.8% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $96.7M in profits
    • 13.1% change

    Assets

    • $1,845M in total assets
    • 18.6% change

    Market capitalization

    • $7,648M market capitalization
    • 36.7% change
  • 36

    Northern Oil and Gas Inc.

    Independent nonoperator energy company engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in North Dakota and Montana

    Revenue

    • $678.9M in revenue
    • 224.8% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $143.7M in profits
    • NM

    Assets

    • $1,504M in total assets
    • 137.9% change

    Market capitalization

    • $870M market capitalization
    • 210.7% change
  • 37

    Stratasys Ltd.

    Provides 3-D printing and additive manufacturing solutions by making printers and also prototype and manufactured goods services.

    • SSYS
    • Information Technology
    • 2018 ranking: 34
    • Employees: 2,200
    • Eden Prairie
    • stratasys.com

    Revenue

    • $663.2M in revenue
    • -0.7% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $-12.69M in profits
    • NM

    Assets

    • $1,388M in total assets
    • 0.7% change

    Market capitalization

    • $1,322M market capitalization
    • 20.7% change
  • 38

    EVINE Live Inc.

    Multiplatform video commerce company that offers a range of proprietary and name brands directly to consumers via television, online and mobile devices.

    • EVLV
    • Retail/Service
    • 2018 ranking: 35
    • Employees: 1,130
    • Eden Prairie
    • evine.com

    Revenue

    • $596.6M in revenue
    • -7.9% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $-22.16M in profits
    • NM

    Assets

    • $230M in total assets
    • -7.6% change

    Market capitalization

    • $32M market capitalization
    • -55.6% change
  • 39

    Hawkins Inc.

    Manufactures and distributes bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products out of 41 facilities in 19 states,.

    Hawkins employees as of April 1, 2018
    • HWKN
    • Manufacturing
    • 2018 ranking: 37
    • Employees: 653
    • Roseville
    • hawkinsinc.com

    Revenue

    • $550.3M in revenue
    • 11.2% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $-17.4M in profits
    • NM

    Assets

    • $388.4M in total assets
    • -9.7% change

    Market capitalization

    • $408M market capitalization
    • 19% change
  • 40

    Proto Labs Inc.

    Online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production with operations in five countries.

    • PRLB
    • Manufacturing
    • 2018 ranking: 41
    • Employees: 2,487
    • Maple Plain
    • protolabs.com

    Revenue

    • $445.6M in revenue
    • 29.5% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $76.8M in profits
    • 53.6% change

    Assets

    • $619M in total assets
    • 19.5% change

    Market capitalization

    • $2,894M market capitalization
    • -13% change
  • 41

    Tile Shop Holdings Inc.

    Specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials and related accessories.

    • TTS
    • Retail/Service
    • 2018 ranking: 40
    • Employees: 1,738
    • Plymouth
    • tileshop.com

    Revenue

    • $357.3M in revenue
    • 3.9% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $10.2M in profits
    • -33.6% change

    Assets

    • $297.6M in total assets
    • 10.2% change

    Market capitalization

    • $239M market capitalization
    • -33.4% change
  • 42

    Christopher & Banks Corp.

    Operates specialty retail stores and e-commerce website selling private-brand apparel and accessories for women.

    Revenue

    • $348.9M in revenue
    • -4.4% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $-32.84M in profits
    • NM

    Assets

    • $91.1M in total assets
    • -23.4% change

    Market capitalization

    • $9M market capitalization
    • -77.5% change
  • 43

    SPS Commerce Inc.

    Cloud-based supply chain management solutions, providing fulfillment, sourcing and item assortment management as well as performance analytics.

    • SPSC
    • Information Technology
    • 2018 ranking: 42
    • Employees: 1,231
    • Minneapolis
    • spscommerce.com

    Revenue

    • $248.2M in revenue
    • 12.8% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $23.9M in profits
    • 233.8% change

    Assets

    • $386.1M in total assets
    • 13.9% change

    Market capitalization

    • $1,870M market capitalization
    • 50.6% change
  • 44

    Digi International Inc.

    Global provider of business and mission-critical machine-to-machine and Internet of Things connectivity products and services.

    Digi employees as of Sept. 30, 2018
    • DGII
    • Manufacturing
    • 2018 ranking: 45
    • Employees: 516
    • Minnetonka
    • digi.com

    Revenue

    • $245.5M in revenue
    • 35.6% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $11M in profits
    • 42.9% change

    Assets

    • $381.7M in total assets
    • 10% change

    Market capitalization

    • $346M market capitalization
    • 3% change
  • 45

    Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

    Treats peripheral artery disease and coronary artery disease with its patented orbital atherectomy systems (OAS) technology .

    Cardiovascular employees as of June 30, 2018
    • CSII
    • Health/Medical
    • 2018 ranking: 44
    • Employees: 652
    • New Brighton
    • csi360.com

    Revenue

    • $231.2M in revenue
    • 11.7% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $1.7M in profits
    • NM

    Assets

    • $207.2M in total assets
    • 9% change

    Market capitalization

    • $1,406M market capitalization
    • 52% change
  • 46

    ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

    Makes branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals and performs contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies.

    Revenue

    • $201.6M in revenue
    • 14.5% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $15.5M in profits
    • 25.7% change

    Assets

    • $430.6M in total assets
    • 4.5% change

    Market capitalization

    • $844M market capitalization
    • 15.5% change
  • 47

    Investors Real Estate Trust

    A real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities.

    Investors Real Estate Trust is officially headquartered in Minot, ND but management offices are in Minneapolis, they were not included in our list last year. They changed their fiscal year end in 2018.
    • IRET
    • 2018 ranking: n/a
    • Employees: 435
    • Minot

    Revenue

    • $164.2M in revenue
    • - change from 2018

    Profits

    • $-26.04M in profits
    • NM

    Assets

    • $1,336M in total assets
    • -

    Market capitalization

    • $785M market capitalization
    • 6.8% change
  • 48

    Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

    Develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home including Flexitouch System for treats chronic limb swelling.

    Revenue

    • $143.8M in revenue
    • 31.9% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $6.6M in profits
    • -6.2% change

    Assets

    • $107.1M in total assets
    • 21.7% change

    Market capitalization

    • $1,090M market capitalization
    • 34.6% change
  • 49

    ASV Holdings Inc.

    Designer and manufacturer of compact track and skid steer loaders and related accessories and attachments.

    • ASV
    • Manufacturing
    • 2018 ranking: 47
    • Employees: 179
    • Grand Rapids
    • asvi.com

    Revenue

    • $127.6M in revenue
    • 3.7% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $-32.13M in profits
    • NM

    Assets

    • $87.6M in total assets
    • -23.8% change

    Market capitalization

    • $23M market capitalization
    • -65.7% change
  • 50

    IntriCon Corp.

    Develops and manufactures miniature and micro-miniature body-worn medical and electronics products, mainly for medical, hearing health and audio fields.

    • IIN
    • Manufacturing
    • 2018 ranking: 50
    • Employees: 810
    • Arden Hills
    • intricon.com

    Revenue

    • $116.5M in revenue
    • 29.4% change from 2018

    Profits

    • $5.6M in profits
    • 136.2% change

    Assets

    • $115.3M in total assets
    • 113.4% change

    Market capitalization

    • $225M market capitalization
    • 10.3% change

The Star Tribune 50 is a measure of the largest publicly held companies with headquarters in Minnesota ranked by revenue. Another 23 companies were considered but whose revenues were too small for the list. Data for the 50 largest companies also includes each company’s net income before extraordinary item — many companies adjusted net income based on corporate tax reform, assets and market capitalization. Data for the list was taken from Thomson Reuters.

The list excludes public companies that do not trade on major exchanges, closely held companies, which usually do not disclose financial data, cooperatives and fraternal benefits organizations. Companies that closed acquisitions in 2018 but did not file year-end results were also excluded. Companies who have management headquarters in Minnesota, including Medtronic, Pentair and Winnebago Industries are included.

