Minnesota’s pheasant population is down 26 percent from a year ago, continuing a trend tied to the loss of grasslands in the state, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reported Tuesday.

The 2017 pheasant index is 32 percent below the 10-year average and 62 percent below the long-term average, the DNR said. The numbers were derived from systematic roadside survey of the game birds in August. The index was just more than 38 pheasants per 100 miles of roads driven.

Nicole Davros, the DNR research scientist who oversees the roadside survey, said the sizable reduction in pheasant population resulted from continued losses of undisturbed nesting habitat in the state’s farmland regions. Since 2007, the DNR said, the state has lost about 686,800 acres of Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) land. Previously idle and available for nesting and brood-rearing, those lands have mostly been replaced by row crops.

“Although it appeared mild winter weather and dry summer weather might boost our numbers, that wasn’t the case,’’ Davros said.

All regions experienced declines in the pheasant index compared to last year, except the south-central and southeast regions, which were unchanged.

The DNR reported two other disturbing index counts related to pheasants. The hen index of 5.8 female birds per 100 miles was down 26 percent and the number of baby birds per 100 hens declined 10 percent.

Minnesota’s pheasant hunting season opens Oct. 14.