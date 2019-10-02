Minnesota’s Medicaid program improperly paid $3.7 million to HMOs for enrollees who were deceased, a federal audit has found.

The Department of Human Services (DHS), which runs Medicaid, pays private managed care organizations a flat fee per enrollee to administer medical benefits for about 850,000 of the 1.1 million people covered by the program. But DHS was paying the managed care organizations the flat fees for some enrollees who had died, according to an audit report released this week by the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The payments, made between 2014 and 2016, were made because “the state agency did not always identify Medicaid beneficiaries’ death information” in its computer systems, the federal auditors said in its report.

The improper payments represented less than 1% of total Medicaid payments to health plans in the period covered by the report.

DHS Commissioner Jodi Harpstead said the problems happened in the early days of a new computer system and that the agency began fixing the issues and recovering overpayments from managed care organizations before the federal audit.

“Ensuring our records are up-to-date so we do not pay for individuals who are no longer receiving care is a continual challenge,” Harpstead said in a statement. “We gather death information from many different sources, which do not always report in a timely manner. Because these payments are made to health plans in advance we will always have to reconcile accounts.”

Republican lawmakers seized on the report as the latest example of sloppy oversight at the massive state agency.

“This is just another example of the problems that have taken place within the Department of Human Services,” said Minnesota Rep. Joe Schomacker, R-Luverne. “While this issue is now behind us, it highlights the need for us to continue to investigate what is happening within the agency.”

Separately, DHS recently released the results of an eligibility review that was authorized by the Legislature.

Using outside data sources, DHS checked information on about 580,000 Medicaid and MinnesotaCare members to make sure they qualified for those programs, which have income limits in order to qualify.

As a result of that review, about 23,000 people were removed from the programs, but most lost eligibility because they did not respond to letters sent by DHS. However, the review did identify 198 people who had died.