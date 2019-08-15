73rd Little League World Series

The Coon Rapids-Andover Little League team of all-stars is the first from Minnesota to reach the Little League World Series since 2010.

First game: 6 p.m. Thursday (ESPN2) against the Great Lakes representative from Bowling Green, Ky.

Where: Williamsport, Pa.

Tournament format: Eight U.S. teams compete on one side of the bracket, and eight teams from international countries compete on the other side. Bracket play is double elimination, but the U.S. and international championship games are single elimination. The final game between the U.S. and international winners on Aug. 25 is also single elimination.

One thing to know: Teams from Minnesota are 1-5 in Little League World Series games.