Whitey’s Wonderbar, the legendary East Grand Forks dining and drinking establishment that survived Prohibition, a great flood and numerous ownership changes, will soon close to make room for a North Dakota rival.

Yet the famed horseshoe bar will remain.

Fargo-based Starmark Hospitality announced Monday that one of its brands, Sickies Garage Burgers and Brews, will take over the locale on Demers Avenue across the Red River from Grand Forks.

The last day of business for Whitey’s will be Friday, owner Tim Bjerk told the Grand Forks Herald. While closed, the property will undergo renovations for three months, Sickies’ owners said.

The announcement said the Sickies location on Columbia Road in Grand Forks will move to the Whitey’s’ site once it is ready for business.

Chicago gangsters and Hollywood legend Clark Gable are said to be among the early visitors to Whitey’s, which was started by Edwin “Whitey” Larson in 1925 during Prohibition on N. 2nd Street and featured bootlegged alcohol and slot machines.

Floodwaters in 1997 pushed Whitey’s to a new location nearby.

The restaurant and bar overcame a major fire in the 1940s and a historic flood in 1997, which pushed the business from one spot on Demers to another on the same street a bit farther from the river and behind a retaining wall.

Its art deco motif won Whitey’s attention in the late 1930s from the Saturday Evening Post and Time magazine.

Starmark’s announcement promised that renovation plans will “incorporate existing historical architecture, recognize this landmark building’s value to the community, and merge design elements seamlessly into the restaurant’s retro-garage themed appearance.”

In response to a Facebook query on the Sickies page, the new owner confirmed that Whitey’s stainless steel horseshoe “Wonderbar,” built in the early 1930s, will be part of the new restaurant.