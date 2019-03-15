Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is going all-in on Iowa as she tries to become the Democratic 2020 presidential nominee.

Klobuchar returns to the leadoff caucus state this weekend for a flurry of stops. It's her third visit since launching her campaign just over a month ago.

Klobuchar is pitching herself as the next-door neighbor who understands issues facing middle America, scoffs at a snowstorm and "can see Iowa from my front porch."

It's a strategy that could make Klobuchar competitive in a state that prizes Midwestern familiarity and values.

But she'll have mounting competition for Iowa voters as she works to stand out among better-known Democrats with a lot more money. Former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke, who joined the race this week, is holding his first Iowa campaign events.