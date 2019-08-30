Another top official at the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) has resigned, the second departure this week and the latest in an extraordinary string of changes in the agency’s upper ranks.

Marie Zimmerman, the assistant commissioner for health care, said Friday she will leave her post in about 10 days.

Zimmerman, who first started with the agency in 2011, has been one of the top officials overseeing Minnesota’s Medicaid program, a sprawling operation with 1.1 million enrollees. She left briefly in late 2018, but came back to the agency this year after Tony Lourey, a former state senator, was appointed DHS Commissioner by Gov. Tim Walz.

Her resignation follows that of Deputy Commissioner Claire Wilson, who announced her resignation Monday.

The announcements come as a new commissioner prepares to take the reins of the agency next week after two months of several personnel changes at the top.

A Minnesota Senate panel will hold a hearing next week about the agency, with Senate Republicans asking if the high-profile resignations have exposed a rift between reformers and those who oppose change.

In addition to the personnel changes, the agency has been struggling with revelations that it overpaid two Indian bands by $25 million for substance abuse treatment and that it owes the federal government $48 million for making improper payments to some treatment facilities.

Acting DHS Commissioner Pam Wheelock, whose last day is today, announced Zimmerman’s departure Friday afternoon.

“Since 2011, Marie has been a driving force behind some of the largest and most consequential reforms in Minnesota’s Medicaid program,” said Wheelock said.

Zimmerman also addressed the agency staff, saying that she will continue to work on Medicaid issues as a consultant to states and local agencies.

The department entered a period of turmoil in July, when two top officials announced their resignations. Lourey stepped down a few days later, and the pair of deputies rescinded their resignations after Walz appointed Wheelock, an experienced hand at running public and private entities, as acting commissioner.