Great moments, Herb Brooks once said, are born out of great opportunity, and that’s what you, Minnesota hockey fans, have here this week.

It began with the Wild’s Sunday night game against Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals and continues through this coming Sunday’s action that features playoff games. You’re smack dab in the middle of Minnesota hockey’s version of Christmas, New Year’s Day and the Fourth of July all rolled into an eight-day package.

Sunday night’s 4-3 Capitals win over the Wild brought a playoff atmosphere to Xcel Energy Center, where Ovechkin did his thing – scoring two goals from his “office’’ and adding an assist – while Minnesota’s budding star, Kevin Fiala, kept pace with a goal and an assist for his fourth consecutive multipoint game.

Monday was your day of rest, spiced up with the news that Fiala was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week.

That playoff atmosphere continued Tuesday at the X, when the Wild faced off against Nashville, the team that entered the night in the final Western Conference wild-card playoff position. Behind a jaw-dropping goal by Fiala and 37 saves from Alex Stalock, the Wild beat Nashville 3-1, moved a point ahead of the Predators and stayed one point behind Winnipeg for the final playoff spot, with two games in hand on the Jets.

The Holy Grail of Minnesota hockey began Wednesday morning, when the boys’ hockey state tournament started its four-day run with the Class 1A quarterfinals. Though many fans yearn for the days of a one-class tournament, don’t sleep on these 1A teams and the talent they bring. Defending 1A champion St. Cloud Cathedral, for example, defeated Class 2A top Andover 2-1 on Jan. 7 in Andover. A treat for the traditionalists: Warroad returns to state after a decade-long absence.

The state tournament ramps up with the Class 2A quarterfinals on Thursday, and it’s tough to argue with St. Thomas Academy coach Trent Eigner, who branded the event, “the greatest amateur tournament in the world.’’ Among the interesting story lines: In a tourney with seven Twin Cities suburban teams, Moorhead is alone on an island. But who can’t root for a team like the Spuds, who bring their tater mascot, Spuddy, to St. Paul?

Semifinal Friday marks my favorite day of the state tournament, when we have a sporting chance to see a multiple-overtime game, the intensity of play ticks up another notch and a crowd of more than 19,000 will pack the X.

It’s not only high school hockey that takes over on Friday. The Gophers men’s team opens its best-of-three Big Ten quarterfinal series against Notre Dame at 3M Arena at Mariucci. Coach Bob Motzko’s team needs a long run in the conference tournament to make the NCAA field. There’s playoff hockey outside the Twin Cities, too, with both Minnesota State and Bemidji State hosting playoff series, while in-state rivals St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth close their regular season in the Twin Ports.

On Saturday, prep champs will be crowned at the X, and the college men continue their series. Women’s hockey is on the agenda, too, with the WCHA Final Faceoff at Ridder Arena. No. 2-ranked Wisconsin meets No. 8 Minnesota Duluth, followed by the No. 3 Gophers vs. No. 6 Ohio State. In Division III, the MIAC features its championship games – St. Thomas at Concordia (Moorhead) men, and Augsburg at Gustavus women.

Women’s hockey takes the spotlight on Sunday, with two playoff games. Unfortunately, you’ll have to pick one or see only parts of both. The defending NWHL champion Whitecaps face the Metropolitan Riveters in the league semifinals at 12:30 p.m. at TRIA Rink. At 2 p.m., the WCHA Final Faceoff title game will be held at Ridder, with the possibility of a Gophers-Wisconsin matchup. Capping it off at 8 p.m. Sunday, the Wild faces Anaheim to end a three-game road trip.

There you go, hockey fans. Drink it all in.