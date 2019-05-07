MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota's failed bid to land Amazon's second headquarters offered a modest amount of money and leaned heavily on the state's quality of life as a selling point.

Details of the state's 122-page bid for the Seattle-based tech giant were released Monday. It suggested 18 cities where the project could be located and the prospect of up to $5 million in public subsidies.

The report listed a wide range of attributes including the region's talent pool, higher education system and accessibility to other parts of the country via the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport.

Amazon eventually split the headquarters project between two locations, the Queens area of New York City and Arlington, Virginia. It later dropped the New York location amid local opposition and moved some of its plans to Nashville, Tennessee.