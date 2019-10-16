MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota forward Eric Curry has suffered another season-ending knee injury.

Gophers coach Richard Pitino announced Wednesday that Curry was hurt in practice last week and will have surgery next week.

"We are obviously disappointed in Eric's recent setback," Pitino said. "He has worked so hard and stayed positive throughout this whole process. He is still a valuable member and leader on this team. I can't wait to get him back, better than ever next year."

The 6-foot-9 junior redshirted the 2017-18 season after a knee injury that summer. He had a setback a year ago that required a second operation and kept him out of the first 12 games of the 2018-19 season. After returning to action in January, Curry hurt his foot and was limited to 15 games.

In 49 career games, the native of Memphis, Tennessee, who attended high school in Little Rock, Arkansas, has averaged 5.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 19.6 minutes.