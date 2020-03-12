Testing has now identified nine cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota — with Hennepin, Dakota and Stearns counties now having their first cases.

The case count was reported Thursday afternoon by the Minnesota Department of Health on its COVID-19 web page. The results are based on tests so far of 316 patients.

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by a novel coronavirus that emerged in China in December and spread worldwide this winter. The rise in cases in Minnesota has prompted a variety of responses — with some colleges postponing in-person classes, and organizations canceling events.

State health officials are preparing the state to move from a strategy of containment and limiting the emergence of the outbreak in Minnesota, to reducing its impact now once it is here. They continued to urge people to stay home when sick to avoid spreading germs, and to take basic social distancing precautions and to cover coughs and wash hands frequently.

Two large Twin Cities health systems responded Thursday with free online screenings via their virtual clinic programs to assess patients for COVID-19 risks.

Patients will have no copays or other costs if they use HealthPartners’ Virtuwell and M Health Fairview’s OnCare systems to find out if their cold and respiratory symptoms merit testing for the illness, the two health systems announced Thursday.

The free online screenings will provide instant information to concerned patients without them leaving home and potentially spreading germs to others, said Theresa Havalad, a nurse practitioner and care delivery manager for Virtuwell.

“Social distancing, or the act of modifying your behaviors to put physical space between you and other people, will become increasingly important,” Havalad said. “Beyond our assessment, Virtuwell and telehealth services can help people avoid potential situations that can increase the spread of infectious disease, COVID-19 or otherwise.”

In addition to the free online consultation, M Health Fairview is offering drive-through opportunities at four clinics for patients to submit nasal or saliva samples for COVID-19 testing.