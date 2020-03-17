A rapid uptick in testing activity by Minnesota’s public health lab identified another six cases of COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 60 confirmed cases of the illness caused by a novel coronavirus.

Most of the cases continue to be identified in the Twin Cities metro area, with more than 20 cases in Hennepin County, and more than 6 cases each in Ramsey and Dakota counties, according to information posted by the Minnesota Department of Health on its website.

Among the previously confirmed cases, 51 were recovering at home while 3 needed hospital care, state health officials said.

The rise in cases comes amid a widespread strategy in Minnesota to reduce the transmission of the coronavirus, which first emerged in December in Wuhan, China, before spreading worldwide. Bars, dine-in restaurants, fitness centers and other public gathering places are being closed as of 5 p.m. Tuesday under an emergency executive order by Gov. Tim Walz. Schools are slated to close temporarily on Wednesday under a separate order, though many have done so already.

Minnesota’s has now tested 2,336 people whose symptoms or travel histories made them potential COVID-19 cases. That includes 443 tests in the last day.

Walz on Monday night said that Minnesota is at a “critical point” in the course of the outbreak and that public adherence to health recommendations will make a difference. Individuals are asked to stay home if sick and to cover coughs. Those experiencing fever and respiratory symptoms are asked to manage low-level symptoms at home, as they would with any other illness, and to call ahead to hospitals or clinics if they need medical care.

Security guards stand at the door to the downtown Minneapolis Public Library, turning away patrons after the library closed amid the Coronavirus spread Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Minneapolis MN. Many use the library as a place to get out of the cold, some of those are homeless, during their day.

People with illnesses are asked to stay at home and in isolation until they have been healthy for seven days and fever-free for three days.