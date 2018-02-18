MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota sophomore small forward Amir Coffey will have season-ending surgery on his right shoulder.

The university announced the news Saturday night about the 6-foot-8 Coffey, who has missed 10 of the last 12 games with the injury. He finished his second year with the Gophers with averages of 14.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 31.6 minutes.

The absence of Coffey, coupled with the removal of senior center Reggie Lynch from the lineup following sexual assault allegations against him that led to his expulsion from the university, has ruined a once-promising season for Minnesota. The Gophers (14-14, 3-12) have only won one game without Coffey. They've lost eight straight and dropped to 11th place in the Big Ten.