The Minnesota Department of Health on Sunday confirmed a second presumptive positive case of novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The case is Carver County resident in their 50s who was likely exposed to the virus while traveling in Europe in late February.

The patient developed symptoms on March 2, and sought health care Saturday. Samples were collected from the person and sent to the MDH Public Health Laboratory for testing. The test was found positive on Sunday.

As with the COVID-19 case announced Friday, MDH is awaiting confirmatory testing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but health officials consider the presumptive results actionable.

The patient is in isolation at home and is recovering. MDH is working with Carver County Public Health and health care partners to identify and contact all those who may have come in contact with the infected person. These people will be asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Minnesota’s first case was identified last week. State health officials said it’s a Ramsey County resident who was aboard a cruise ship last month and is recovering at home in isolation. Officials said the person came into contact with very few people after falling ill.

Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm emphasized how people can help limit the spread of COVID-19.

“First and foremost that means staying home when you are sick. It also means covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands frequently, and avoiding touching your face throughout the day,” she said.

MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said her team is working with the CDC and Carver County Public Health on the case and contact investigation.

The virus that causes COVID-19 is spread primarily by respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how influenza is spread. It can also spread when people touch surfaces that have been contaminated by an infected person and then touch their eyes, nose or mouth.

More information about coronavirus can be found on MDH’s Coronavirus website. MDH has set up a public hotline that will be open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday. The hotline number is 651-201-3920 .