Minnesota religious leaders and DFL state legislators urged Congress on Tuesday to work across the political aisle to reunite migrant families and pass comprehensive immigration reform.

Representatives from different faiths gathered at the State Capitol to decry President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy that has separated children from their parents at the U.S. border with Mexico.

“We are incarcerating the children of strangers. We can sit back and we can say this is entirely political ... But these are not abstract numbers. We are dealing with human beings here, and what we’re doing to them is immoral,” said Rabbi Sim Glaser, with the Minnesota Rabbinical Association.

Meanwhile, Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson took another approach Tuesday to push for family reunification. Swanson, who is running for governor, joined 16 states that filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration aimed at forcing the federal government to act quickly to reunify families.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court, claims the administration has violated the due process clause of the U.S. Constitution and seeks a court order to force the federal government to provide parents information about their children’s whereabouts and reunify families.

“There has been so much confusion and chaos surrounding the child separation policy and the reunification of families. Intervention by a federal court can help bring order to the process, protect the interests of the children, and reunify families,” Swanson said in a statement.

Trump signed an executive order last week to halt the separation of parents and children, but many families remain divided. More than 2,300 migrant children were separated from their parents and about 500 of them have been reunited so far, officials said.

U.S. House Republicans planned to meet Tuesday to look at their options for passing immigration overhaul, though the president’s support for such legislation has wavered.

“Children and families are still in peril,” Minnesota Sen. Melisa Franzen, DFL-Edina, said at the news conference with religious leaders.

There is too much rhetoric coming from people on the extreme ends of the political spectrum, Franzen said. She said the question is whether Republicans, who control Congress and the White House, can pass a bipartisan bill that addresses broader immigration issues, including separation of families, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and Trump’s ban blocking travelers from mostly Muslim countries. The Supreme Court upheld the travel ban Tuesday.

People who cross the country’s southern border should have a right to fair legal process without detention, Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota Executive Director John Keller said at the news conference.

“We have now exchanged, with the executive order, the chaos of separation of children with the impending chaos of internment of families on military bases,” he said, and urged people to use “their faith and their feet” to join rallies planned across the nation Saturday in opposition to family separation.

Religious leaders and various social justice groups also planned to gather Tuesday afternoon outside the Hennepin County Government Center to call for the removal of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from Hennepin and Ramsey counties.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.