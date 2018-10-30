DULUTH, Minn. — Minnesota regulators have approved a proposal for a natural gas-fired power plant in Superior, Wisconsin, despite objections from customers and clean-energy groups.

The Public Utilities Commission voted 3-2 Monday to approve Minnesota Power's participation in the joint venture with Dairyland Power Cooperative. Wisconsin regulators must also approve the plan.

The Nemadji Trail Energy Center would produce at least 525 megawatts of electricity. Duluth-based Minnesota Power and La Crosse, Wisconsin-based Dairyland Power would split the $700 million cost, which would be passed along to ratepayers. Rates would rise 2 percent in 2025.

Clean-energy groups, and groups representing Minnesota Power's residential and biggest industrial customers, argued that the plant isn't needed. But the Minnesota Department of Commerce persuaded the PUC that electricity from the plant will be needed in the long term.