Chicago White Sox (55-68, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (76-48, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Ivan Nova (8-9, 4.51 ERA) Twins: Kyle Gibson (11-5, 4.29 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota enters the game as winners of their last four games.

The Twins are 28-16 against AL Central opponents. Minnesota has slugged .499, good for first in in the MLB. Nelson Cruz leads the team with a .650 slugging percentage, including 51 extra-base hits and 32 home runs.

The White Sox have gone 26-24 against division opponents. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .307 this season, led by Tim Anderson with a mark of .353.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eddie Rosario leads the Twins with 82 RBIs and is batting .279. Marwin Gonzalez is 19-for-41 with four doubles, two home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 26 home runs and has 88 RBIs. James McCann is 11-for-31 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .274 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .253 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Twins Injuries: LaMonte Wade Jr: (thumb), Byron Buxton: (shoulder), Nelson Cruz: (wrist), Willians Astudillo: (oblique).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Carson Fulmer: (hamstring), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Manny Banuelos: (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: (hamstring).