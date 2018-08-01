ST. PAUL, Minn. — The union representing Minnesota corrections employees is set to demand workplace changes after a prison guard's death last month.

Joseph Gomm died of blunt force injuries after an inmate allegedly attacked him at the state's prison in Stillwater. AFSCME Council 5 says it will call for staffing and inmate discipline changes Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say 42-year-old inmate Edward Muhammad Johnson is suspected of attacking Gomm, who was 45, with a weapon. Johnson has been serving time on a nearly 29-year murder sentence from 2002. Prosecutors have not yet charged him.

The union has previously said that prisons are understaffed and officers are unequipped for the job.

Thousands of people attended Gomm's funeral last week.,