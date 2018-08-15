MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota's long list of big races in Tuesday's primary sparked the biggest turnout in more than 20 years.
A spokesman for the secretary of state's office tweeted late Tuesday that it was about 21.5 percent.
The spokesman, Ben Petok, said that was the best since 1994.
Turnout in midterm primary elections in recent cycles has been more in the range of 10 to 15 percent.
Tuesday's election set November matchups for governor, two U.S. Senate seats and several toss-up congressional races.
